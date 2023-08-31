SLED: Columbia man operated illegal gambling operation complete with casino gaming machines

State agents executed a search warrant at the location off Decker Boulevard on July 20 and found eight casino gaming machines.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man from Columbia was arrested for running an illegal gambling establishment after a search warrant was executed off Decker Boulevard.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 66-year-old Randy Thomas Wigfall on Aug. 25 on eight counts of unlawful possession and operation of a gambling device and unlawful games and betting.

Warrants provided by SLED state that SLED agents executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Cermack Street on July 20. The warrant uncovered eight "Pot O Gold" gaming machines that, according to the warrant, offered games such as poker, keno and blackjack.

The warrant stated that investigators established probable cause to charge Wigfall, the property owner, based on bills and letters found at the home addressed to him and witness statements.