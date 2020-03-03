LIBERTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Investigators need help locating a 4-year-old girl they believe could be in danger.

Deputies say Imonie Arily Stanback was abducted by her birth mother, Hennessy Stanback, who does not have custody of her. Officials say the mom took Stanback from Freedom Preschool in Liberty, North Carolina around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say Imonie is 3-feet-tall, weighing 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a bow that glows, a gray Old Navy jacket, orange and white shirt, black tights, and blue and white socks.

If you have any information on where Imonie is, call 911 or the Liberty Police Department at 336-622-9053.

