GREENVILLE, S.C. — A former South Carolina sheriff imprisoned for misconduct has been transferred to a lockup in North Carolina for his safety.

The Greenville News reports that former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis is now serving time in North Carolina after initially being held in South Carolina.

Prison system spokeswoman Chrysti Shain says Lewis was moved as a safety precaution because of his work in law enforcement. She says states have reciprocal agreements that allow inmate transfers to other states.

Lewis was convicted of using the resources and power of his office to pursue an extramarital affair with an employee. He was sentenced to a year in prison.

