IMPD said they are responding to reports of shots fired at 8951 Mirabel Rd.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating a report of shots being fired at the 8951 Mirabel Rd. in Indianapolis.

An eyewitness to the shooting confirmed to 13News the shooting took place at the FedEx facility at that address.

IMPD officers said they found "multiple victims at this time" and said they were investigating a "mass casualty shooting."

Indiana State Police said I-70 is shutdown near the location of the shooting.

I-70 is closed in both directions between I-465 and Ronald Regan Pkwy due to police activity in the area. Please seek alternate routes — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) April 16, 2021