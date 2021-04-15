INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating a report of shots being fired at the 8951 Mirabel Rd. in Indianapolis.
An eyewitness to the shooting confirmed to 13News the shooting took place at the FedEx facility at that address.
IMPD officers said they found "multiple victims at this time" and said they were investigating a "mass casualty shooting."
Indiana State Police said I-70 is shutdown near the location of the shooting.
13News will continue to update this developing story.