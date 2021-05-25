Indianapolis man arrested after throwing gasoline, setting man on fire during argument

Witnesses told police that Ralph Shaw, 39, of Indianapolis, was arguing with the injured man and later threw gasoline on him and set him on fire.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police officers arrested an Indianapolis man Monday evening after he reportedly threw gasoline on a man during an argument and then set him on fire.

Around 3:40 a.m. Monday, CPD officers responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street. When the officers arrived, they located an adult male with burns over a large portion of his body.

Witnesses told police that before they arrived, a man, who was later identified as Ralph Shaw, 39, of Indianapolis, was arguing with the injured man and later threw gasoline on him and set him on fire.

The injured man was taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by Lifeline helicopter for additional treatment. The man's condition is unknown at this time.

Officers found Shaw on Monday afternoon in the area of Donner Park, where he was taken into custody without incident.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail, where he was placed with a 48-hour hold on the preliminary charge of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.

He was also wanted on two Marion County warrants.