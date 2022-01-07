2 suspects arrested, another wanted in murder of 20-year-old Indigo Garza

HPD says 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva is still on the loose and wanted on murder and evidence tampering charges in Garza's death.

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested two suspects charged in the February murder of 20-year-old Indigo Garza and are searching for a third.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this story are from KHOU 11's previous reporting on Indigo Garza's murder.

Police have taken Joel Francisco Rojas, 23, and Sara Ramirez, 21, into custody on charges related to Garza's murder.

Rojas faces murder and evidence tampering charges. Ramirez is charged with evidence tampering in this case and is facing a separate aggravated robbery charge for an unrelated incident, police say.

Police ask that anyone with information on Araniva's whereabouts contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

A booking photo of Araniva from 2020 can be seen below:

What happened

On February 23, Houston police responded to a shooting at a northside apartment complex just before midnight, where they found Indigo Garza shot and killed in the parking lot.

Witnesses told police the suspects fled the scene in a white van after the shooting.