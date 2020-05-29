WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for two people wanted on warrants for attempted murder, armed robbery and other felony charges.

Kerrie Alyssa Spires and Robert Lee Raines have warrants for Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, and other felony charges. Raines also has several active warrants with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the West Columbia Police Department, on May 28, Spires met with the victim at the Hampton Inn on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia and orchestrated a robbery against him with Raines. Spires allowed access into the room for Raines who robbed the victim at gunpoint. Raines fired his handgun at the victim before fleeing the scene with the victim’s money.

The West Columbia Police Department is asking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kerrie Spires and Robert Raines to call the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers of the Midlands by using the P3 Tips App or by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip."