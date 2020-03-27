COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff;s Department is looking for information into a car wreck and shooting that left a man dead.

According to RCSD, deputies responded to a vehicle collision and shots fired on Elders Pond Road on March 26 at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Deputies found two vehicles that were involved in a collision and a man sitting in the driver's seat of one of the vehicles with a gunshot wound, unresponsive.

Richland County Coroner, Gary Watts, identified the man as Dayon Devales Geiger, 20.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, using the P3 Tips App or through CrimeSC.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.