COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrants for an inmate in connection with a murder.

Jeffrey Bryan Henderson, is charged with murder in the strangulation death of his cellmate, former inmate Michael Boyd Edwards, at Ridgeland Correctional Institution Oct. 9, 2019.

According to SCDC, Edwards was serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery at the time of his death. His projected release date was in 2023.

According to a warrant, between 3:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on October 9, Henderson attacked Edwards and killed him. No one else was able to get into the cell area.

Henderson is serving a 15-year sentence for second-degree burglary and is now being housed at Perry Correctional Institution while the murder charge is pending.

The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.