x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Inmate dies after fight in South Carolina prison

The death, which was declared a homicide, is being investigated by the SCDC inspector general's office and the Clarendon County coroner.
Credit: Google Street View
Turbeville Correctional Institution

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate has died following an incident at a South Carolina prison on Thursday afternoon.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections confirmed on Thursday afternoon that 26-year-old Jerry Wilson Jr. was critically injured in a fight at Turbeville Correctional Institution in Clarendon County.

The state agency said Wilson was taken to an area hospital and later died.

The death, which was declared a homicide, is being investigated by the SCDC inspector general's office and the Clarendon County coroner. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also assisting.

An autopsy is planned for Wilson but a date was released in Thursday's statement.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Friday Morning Headlines - May 19, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out