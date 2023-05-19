Inmate dies after fight in South Carolina prison

The death, which was declared a homicide, is being investigated by the SCDC inspector general's office and the Clarendon County coroner.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate has died following an incident at a South Carolina prison on Thursday afternoon.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections confirmed on Thursday afternoon that 26-year-old Jerry Wilson Jr. was critically injured in a fight at Turbeville Correctional Institution in Clarendon County.

The state agency said Wilson was taken to an area hospital and later died.

The death, which was declared a homicide, is being investigated by the SCDC inspector general's office and the Clarendon County coroner. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also assisting.