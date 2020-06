COLUMBIA, S.C. —

A tweet by the South Carolina Department of Corrections has said an inmate has died after an overdose at a local prison.

Bianca Pleasant an inmate at Camille Graham Correctional the state prison for women in Columbia, died at a local hospital Saturday after a suspected drug overdose in a bathroom at Camille Graham Correctional Institution.

An investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy will be performed.

