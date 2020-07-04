FLORENCE, S.C. — An inmate escaped from law enforcement while being transported to the Detention Center, according to Florence County Sheriff's Office.

According to law enforcement, the inmate, Trisita Lynn Lewellen, 27, escaped from a law enforcement vehicle in the area of Effingham Highway and South Irby Street.

Lewellen is a white female, approximately five feet tall and weighing 125 founds. She is wearing a blue hoodie and blue jean style leggings, has short brown hair and is not wearing shoes.

If anyone sees Lewellen, please dial 911.



