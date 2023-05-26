x
Crime

Second jail assault in 24 hours reported at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

The occurrence of two separate inmate assaults within a short span of time at the Richland County jail has prompted separate investigations.
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate has been hospitalized following an alleged assault that occurred at Richland County's jail on Friday afternoon - the second in less than a day's time.

A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies are investigating a stabbing that happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Based on the statements of jail staff, the sheriff's department said that two inmates had gotten into a fight during recreation time which resulted in one of them receiving "cuts to the upper body."

The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and investigators said they recovered three homemade knives.

The sheriff's department found themselves investigating a similar incident only hours earlier around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

That's when, according to preliminary reports, a 29-year-old man received "several cuts and lacerations" during a fight in one of the cells. He was taken to the hospital as well.

Both cases are under investigation.

