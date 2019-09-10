RIDGELAND, S.C. — A South Carolina inmate was found dead Wednesday afternoon in what officials are calling a homicide.

Officials say Michael Boyd Edwards, 29, was found dead in his cell at Ridgeland Correctional Institution Wednesday afternoon. S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) officials say they are investigating Edwards' death as a homicide.

SCDC officials say an autopsy will be performed, but did not say when.

Edwards was serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery in Lexington County and a one-year sentence for failing stop for an officer in Richland County. His projected release day was July 13, 2023, according to SCDC records.

The death is the second in two years at the facility.

Ridgeland Correctional Institution is a level 2, medium security security prison located in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

