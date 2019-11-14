RIDGELAND, S.C. — An inmate death at a South Carolina prison is being investigated as a homicide, state corrections officials say.

Allen S. Fulton, 31, was found dead Thursday morning in his cell at Ridgeland Correctional Institution in Jasper County.

His caused of death was not released, but an autopsy will be performed on him, prisons officials say.

Fulton was serving a 15 year sentence for voluntary manslaughter in connection to a killing at an apartment complex in Columbia back in 2008.

Prison records show he'd been disciplined several times while behind bars.

Richland Correctional is a Level 2 facility, which is the second highest level of security.