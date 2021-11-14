Inmate serving life gets $10K payout for chemical deluge

ST GEORGE, S.C. — An inmate serving life has received a $10,000 settlement in a lawsuit alleging he “unjustifiably suffered” while jailed in 2013 at the Lieber Correctional Institution in South Carolina.
WCSC-TV reports the lawsuit alleges that “without cause or provocation” corrections Officer Grealin Frazier fired chemical munitions through the lunch-tray flap of a holding cell after an inmate asked him for food.
Michael Gibert claims Frazier’s action unleashed a “toxic gas similar to, but stronger, than mace,” burning the eyes, noses, mouths, and lungs of all four inmates in the cell.
Gibert claims he required medical testing and psychological counseling as a result. Court records show the settlement was given to Gibert's mother. He is currently jailed in a state prison in Marlboro County.