Inmate stabbed at Alvin S. Glenn, transported to hospital Thursday evening

Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating an incident that injured one detainee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are looking into an overnight incident at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center that left a detainee injured.

Deputies responded to the county jail, just off Bluff Road, around 11 p.m. Thursday, May 25, following a report of a stabbing. A 29-year-old male received several cuts and lacerations to his body during a fight in one of the cells.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are trying to determine what lead up to the fight and to identify other detainees involved in the incident.

In early April, an inmate at Alvin S Glenn was hospitalized after being stabbed. In early May, three detainees were injured in two separate stabbing incidents -- two were stabbed in a cell, and the third was stabbed in a common area.

This is an ongoing investigation.