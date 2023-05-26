Inmate stabbed at Alvin S. Glenn, transported to hospital Thursday evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are looking into an overnight incident at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center that left a detainee injured.
Deputies responded to the county jail, just off Bluff Road, around 11 p.m. Thursday, May 25, following a report of a stabbing. A 29-year-old male received several cuts and lacerations to his body during a fight in one of the cells.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Investigators are trying to determine what lead up to the fight and to identify other detainees involved in the incident.
In early April, an inmate at Alvin S Glenn was hospitalized after being stabbed. In early May, three detainees were injured in two separate stabbing incidents -- two were stabbed in a cell, and the third was stabbed in a common area.
This is an ongoing investigation.
In recent years, the Richland County government has come under fire for conditions at Alvin S Glenn -- including inmate deaths, security and sanitation concerns. This year, the South Carolina Department of Corrections requested a strategic plan from the county to address the concerns that were raised.