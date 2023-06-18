Inmate stabbed at Richland County jail on Sunday

One person was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper body, the sheriff's department said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An inmate has been hospitalized following a stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called to the jail around 3:30 p.m. to a report of an inmate who had been stabbed with an "improvised stabbing instrument" by another inmate.

The victim in the stabbing had already been taken to an area hospital with multiple stab wounds to the upper body when deputies arrived.

Authorities didn't have additional information regarding the incident, the victim, or the suspect due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.