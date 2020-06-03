COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrant for a man who they say helped his brother escape from his work crew near the end of last year.

Jerl Lynn Dickerson, 31, is the brother of Eric Ryan Dickerson, an SCDC inmate who escaped in Richland County in December of 2019 . Jerl Dickerson is charged with criminal conspiracy in connection with helping his brother, Eric Ryan Dickerson, plan to escape.

Eric Dickerson was captured several hours after he walked away from his work detail near Caughman Road in Columbia on Dec. 27, 2019. He was serving time for breaking into cars.

Jerl Dickerson is currently detained at the Richland County Detention Centers in Columbia on these and unrelated charges from Anderson County.