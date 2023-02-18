Inmates rush in to help after officer attacked in SC prison

The attack happened at Evans Correctional Institution on Monday morning, officials said.

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — An officer is recovering after being attacked by one inmate at a South Carolina prison. But she may very well have other inmates to thank for her rescue.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections said that the attack happened on Monday morning at Evans Correctional Institution as the officer was returning her attacker's roommate from a medical appointment.

Officials said the inmate in the cell rushed at the officer as soon as she unlocked it and then assaulted her with a homemade knife.

It was at this point, according to prison officials, that other inmates swooped with one pushing her attacker away and two others helping her off the prison wing. As this was happening, even more inmates are said to have surrounded the attacker as a fellow officer called for help.

The prison didn't release the name of the officer or her attacker but said the attacking inmate has been moved to another prison pending criminal charges.