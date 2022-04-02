I-26 crash suspects on the run in Newberry County, sheriff's office says

Authorities are urging the residents in the area of Little Mountain near I-26 to lock their doors as deputies and K-9s search for the three male suspects.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects accused of running from a traffic accident on the interstate, Saturday.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, deputies, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and State agents are searching for three male suspects in white t-shirts who ran after an accident on I-26 at mile marker 85.

The men were last seen off of Meadowbrook Lane near South Carolina Route 202. Authorities believe they may have now crossed under the interstate to the side nearest Little Mountain.

While authorities believe the suspects may have gotten a ride out of the area, they also suspect they might be hiding in thick underbrush.