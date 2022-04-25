x
Crime

Federal inmate death at Lexington jail under investigation

The 39-year-old inmate died Saturday evening on April 23.
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A federal inmate being housed at Lexington County Detention center is dead and an investigation is underway. 

The inmate, 39-year-old Charles Carlisle Plumley, died Saturday night.  

“Mr. Plumley was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service while being housed at the Lexington County Detention Center,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He was transported to the detention center and booked Feb. 14."

“In accordance with our policy and standard procedure, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Mr. Plumley’s death,” Koon said.

