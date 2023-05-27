Investigation underway after third assault at Richland County jail in 48 hours

Based on preliminary investigative details, authorities believe that several inmates had gotten into a fight in the medical ward.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a third assault at the county's jail in roughly 48 hours.

The sheriff's department confirmed late Saturday night that an inmate had been taken to an area hospital on Saturday around noon due to an assault that happened at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Based on preliminary investigative details, authorities believe that several inmates had gotten into a fight in the medical ward. The fight sent a 35-year-old inmate to the hospital.

The sheriff's department is now investigating this and two other incidents that have been reported at the jail since Thursday. The first was a stabbing that happened at 11 p.m. that day and sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital with "several cuts and lacerations."