Investigators looking for answers in South Sumter fatal drive-by shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators are asking for help in solving a Sumter County drive-by shooting, and they’re offering a $3,000 reward for information that might lead to an arrest.

A man was killed in a drive by shooting Sunday night in South Sumter near West Patricia Drive.

Mark Bordeaux with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Anthony Major was grilling chicken outside of his home when a car drove by and fired multiple shots. His fiance was inside cooking.

“And the number of rounds spent, we're just grateful that she wasn't hit in the process,” Bordeaux says.

Lacretia Roberts lives nearby and tells me she was home when the shooting happened.

“I was just getting ready to go to bed. I heard it but it didn't sound like it was very, very close to me. So I really didn't think anything of it,” Roberts shares. “You know, this neighborhood and surrounding areas we’re kind of, you know, sad to say but kind of getting used to hearing gunshots. So when I heard it, I didn't think anything of it.”

But then, she found out Major had been killed.

“It’s sad that you know something like this, you know actually took place in our neighborhood and not just our neighborhood but it could happen and has happened in other neighborhoods as well,” Roberts says. “We just want our area to be a better and safe place to live.”

Bordeaux does say that investigators believe this is an isolated incident and he doesn’t believe there is a threat to the community.

“The investigation has been going nonstop for 36 hours and involving numerous investigators and deputies that have not led up, are just focused on finding the perpetrator or perpetrators, shooter or shooters involved in this murder,” Bordeaux says.

As for the person or people responsible, “they need to know that they have an opportunity to respond now. It'd be so much better to come to us rather than us have to go to them,” Bordeaux explains.

“People around our community are hurt in various ways by criminals. And this is the ultimate crime to take someone's life,” Bordeaux continues. “Stop and think for a moment what the future holds if you make the wrong decision now and don't turn yourself in. This will not get better on its own.”