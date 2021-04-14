Detectives said Barney Harris and his brother-in-law went to rob a cartel stash house in Alamance County. A suspected cartel member and Harris died.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A high school basketball coach in Union County was killed in a shootout with a Mexican drug cartel in Alamance County, North Carolina, last week, deputies said.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Barney Harris died on Thursday, April 8 in a shootout with a drug cartel at a mobile home park in Green Level. Investigators said Harris and his brother-in-law, Steven Stewart of Anson County, went to a stash house to steal money and drugs from the cartel.

"It was believed that this was during a home invasion for money and drugs," said Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson.

Investigators said Harris and Stewart then shot suspected cartel member Alonso Beltran Lara in the back of the head before a shootout started. Lara later died at a hospital. Harris was shot and killed during the gunfire. Harris was found inside the house shot multiple times. Investigators said Harris was wearing a bulletproof vest that did not protect him from the ammunition used in the shooting.

Detectives said multiple types of firearms were used during the shootout.

Sheriff Johnson described the scene "like an old western shootout." Other mobile homes in the area were struck by bullets. No one at any other home was injured during the shootout.

Investigators said Stewart faces several charges, including first-degree murder. Detectives said several other charges are expected for people on both sides of the shootout.

During the investigation, detectives seized five guns, about $7,000 in cash, and 1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine. Two vehicles that were involved in the shootout were also found: one in Guilford County and one in Alamance County.

Sheriff Johnson said he believes the reason the cartel is in Alamance County is because of the easy access created by the interstate system. He said since mid-February, nearly $300,000 in drug money has been seized in Alamance County.

Union Academy, where Harris worked as a teacher and basketball coach, issued a statement on his death. He served as the head coach for varsity men’s track and varsity men’s basketball at the school.

“He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, players, students and colleagues. The Harris family asks for your thoughts and prayers and to please respect their privacy at this time.”