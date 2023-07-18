Death by strangulation: Investigators, victim's family searching for answers in Sumter County homicide

61-year-old Miriam Hardee was found dead in her home. An autopsy reveals the cause of death as strangulation as the sheriff's office investigates.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — The investigation into who killed a 61-year-old Sumter woman at her home is still underway.

Miriam Hardee was found dead on July 9, and autopsy results released this weekend show she died by strangulation.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says the case is still open, and Hardee’s family wants answers.

“We hung out, burned a bonfire and everything, just me and her in her backyard,” Kristie Blackmon remembers about the last time she saw her aunt, Miriam Hardee, alive.

Blackmon tells me they burned a bonfire together in the early morning on July 7. Two days later, Blackmon says she found Hardee dead in her own home.

“I just want some justice for her,” Blackmon cries. “We’ve been like best friends for the last 30 years.”

“Miss Miriam Hardy’s death was homicide by strangulation,” Mark Bordeaux with SCSO explains.

Bordeaux says deputies are actively working to find out what happened.

“Our investigators even as we speak on this and just in the last hour or two steps are being taken, it’s just a part of the investigation,” Bordeaux shares. “This is not a crime show or crime documentary. This is real life. And, Miss Hardee has family and loved ones and acquaintances that are grieving right now. And so we know that. We take this seriously…our investigators and people have to focus in on it and really look at what's going on here. What is the cause of this?”

But for now, family members are left feeling “sadness and rage,” Blackmon tells me.

Blackmon’s daughter Shannon says she’ll always remember her great-aunt’s laugh.

“Her laugh was always contagious,” Shannon remembers. “Like when she would get really tickled about something.”

“She was artistic. She loved to paint and do crafts and stuff. She loved to stand by a bonfire,” Blackmon adds. “We've always had a ball together. When we worked or played, we always had a good time.”

As the family grieves her loss, Bordeaux urges anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office.

“Please pray for the family. This is not a drama on TV. This is a real family that’s hurting and they need our prayers,” Bordeaux says. “And to the person or persons responsible, we would say do the right thing.”