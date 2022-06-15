Ex-daycare employee charged with striking 4-year-old child

Video from the incident was sent to the Department of Social Services who notified the Irmo Police Department.

IRMO, S.C. — A former daycare employee is facing charges after police say she struck a child at the facility where she worked.

Tina Wilson, 31, has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. She was formerly an employee at the Big Blue Marble Academy in Irmo.

An Irmo Police report states that back in May of this year, Wilson was seen on video striking a 4-year-old after appearing "frustrated with the victim."

Police say she was fired the following the day. Video from the incident was sent to the Department of Social Services who notified the Irmo Police Department.

Wilson turned herself over to police on the charges. Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child is a felony and carries up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

Irmo Investigators say they're working with the Department of Social Services to determine if this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information regarding this matter, please contact the Irmo Police Department at 803-781-8088.