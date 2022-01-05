Irmo man accused of taking money from vulnerable nursing home patient

Prosecutors say Durham, while an employee at Twilite Manor Adult Residential Care in Cayce, illegally obtained and used a resident's debit card to make unlawful and unauthorized use of the victim's funds -- which exceeded $500 within a six-month period. Under South Carolina law, the victim was considered a vulnerable adult at the time of the alleged misconduct. Because of his prior criminal history, Durham faces enhanced charges.

Financial Transaction Card Fraud (value over $500 in a six-month period) is a felony and, upon conviction, has a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine between $3,000 and $5,000, or both. Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult is a felony and, upon conviction, carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both, and the court may order the defendant to pay restitution. And a third or subsequent conviction of certain property crimes can result in a prison term of up to 10 years.