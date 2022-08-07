Suspect identified in violent Sunday morning Irmo attack, shooting

Investigators say Malik Rashoid Canty faces charges of burglary, attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for a 25-year-old man who now faces an attempted murder charge, among others, for a shooting that happened overnight.

Police said they were called to Irmo Village Apartments (700 Chipwood Ct.) around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting stemming from a domestic incident. This is in the area of St. Andrews Road and Lake Murray Drive.

Officers arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound to the leg and were able to stop blood loss with a tourniquet. However, the suspect had already left.

Police have since identified the suspect as Malik Rashoid Canty of Columbia. They said he forced his way into the victim's home armed with a gun and then assaulted the person before shooting them in the leg.

Investigators believe he escaped in a white 2010 Lexus ES300 with a South Carolina license plate reading NJN979.