Man charged with manslaughter after stabbing brother in Irmo

Police believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument between the two.
IRMO, S.C. — An Irmo man is in jail accused of stabbing his brother to death with a butcher knife on Saturday night.

According to a statement released on Sunday, officers received a call to the 300 block of Wharfsdale Road in the New Friarsgate Subdivision around 9:30 p.m. The call to 911 from a person at the residence said there had been a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found one deceased man near the front door of the home with a wound to his chest. Further investigation uncovered that 40-year-old Robert Wier of Irmo had been in an argument with his brother inside the home. However, that argument ended when Wier allegedly stabbed his brother in the chest with a butcher knife.

Wier has since been arrested and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing on charges of manslaughter and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

