IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday morning at the Circle K located at 7435 St. Andrews Road in Irmo.

According to police, a male subject entered the convenience store at approximately 1:40 a.m. The suspect had a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

The subject had his face concealed and was wearing all black clothing including a black hoodie. No one was injured during the incident and the subject fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have seen anything or if you have any information on this case you are urged to contact the Irmo Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.