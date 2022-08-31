Irmo Police seek assistance in New Friarsgate murder investigation

Nasir “Nas” Lewis, 21, was found shot dead January 18, 2022

IRMO, S.C. — Investigators with the Irmo Police Department are asking for assistance in solving a murder that occurred in the New Friarsgate subdivision on January 18, 2022.

On that date, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired at an address on Maid Stone Circle found 21-year-old Nasir “Nas” Lewis inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Lewis later succumbed to his injuries.

A suspect described as a thin black male with a medium skin tone, wearing a ski mask and a black puffy jacket was reported fleeing the scene.

“Our Investigators have worked tirelessly on this case since January, and we need any information we can get at this point.” said Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale. “Nasir Lewis was someone’s son; he was someone’s father. The person(s) who were involved with committing this heinous act need to be brought to justice. The sooner, the better. Not only for Mr. Lewis’ family, but for the Irmo Community as well.”