Police searching for dementia patient that walked away from Irmo assisted care facility

Karl Hess walked away from assisted living facility early Wednesday morning

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking the public for help in finding a 73-year-old man who walked away from his assisted living facility early Wednesday morning.

Karl Hess, who suffers from dementia and has issues with his speech due to his condition, walked away from the Harbison Shores assisted living facility at 990 Columbia Ave, in Irmo.

Hess is described as being 6'2" and weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and dark color sweatpants. He may be shoeless.

Anyone that sees Hess is asked to call 911 or contact the Irmo Police Department at (803) 785-2521.