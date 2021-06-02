Car shootout in Irmo leads to innocent driver being hit by vehicle

Officers say it all began with young people firing shots at each other from cars.

IRMO, S.C. — A car shootout between young people ended with a crash that injured two innocent people.

Irmo Police say the situation happened Sunday in the Friarsgate neighborhood in Irmo.

Officers say people inside two vehicles were firing shots at each other while traveling into the neighborhood. One of the vehicle then crashed into a car that was not involved in the shootout.

Four of the people in the suspect car that crashed car got out and ran away, while the other suspect car drove away, police say. Two people in the victim's car had to be taken to the hospital for their injuries.

After the crash, police say they, along with Lexington and Richland County deputies, flooded the area but didn't find the suspects.

Officers have arrested the driver of the suspect vehicle that crashed. Investigators say they're still working to find all the other people involved.

"These young adults were extremely reckless with their actions, and it will not be tolerated in our community,” said Irmo Police Chief Courtney Dennis said in a statement.