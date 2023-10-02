Police: Irmo woman leads officers on high speed pursuit with infant in back seat

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman after she failed to stop for blue lights Monday morning in Irmo.
Police say the woman fled an Irmo officer after he attempted to pull her over for a license plate check that came back to a different vehicle. According to officers, she failed to stop for the officer's blue lights and led him on a short pursuit before the officer lost sight of her car.
A bit later, her vehicle was spotted by other law enforcement officers and was stopped. During the ensuing traffic stop, it was discovered that she had a infant in the back seat.
She was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of failure to stop, 2nd offense as well as driving under suspension; child endangerment, reckless driving, and registration violation.