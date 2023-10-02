Police: Irmo woman leads officers on high speed pursuit with infant in back seat

34-year-old arrested, charged with child endangerment, driving under suspension

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman after she failed to stop for blue lights Monday morning in Irmo.

Police say the woman fled an Irmo officer after he attempted to pull her over for a license plate check that came back to a different vehicle. According to officers, she failed to stop for the officer's blue lights and led him on a short pursuit before the officer lost sight of her car.

A bit later, her vehicle was spotted by other law enforcement officers and was stopped. During the ensuing traffic stop, it was discovered that she had a infant in the back seat.