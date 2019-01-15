JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above contains a middle-finger hand gesture that some may find offensive.

A Kentucky Fried Chicken worker was arrested after being accused of attacking a customer at a Northwest Jacksonville drive-thru.

30-year-old Shade Simmons was arrested December 29 after police observed cell phone video of her appearing to throw a KFC to-go box at a drive-thru customer.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Ronald Jenkins, 53, called them saying he was hit in the face with a box of chicken from KFC.

Jenkins showed JSO the same video attached to this article, to which police said, "Jenkins was verbally upset with the employee at the KFC, due to her not having on gloves while preparing food...

"When the employee returned to give Jenkins his food, she tossed the food at Jenkins striking him in the face."

The following video contains a middle-finger hand gesture that some may find offensive.

After viewing the video, JSO says they responded to the KFC at 2258 Edgewood Ave W where they found Simmons still working the drive-thru window. She was arrested and charged with battery.