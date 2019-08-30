A 14-year-old boy is in custody after Jacksonville sheriff's deputies say he killed a child he was babysitting after he became annoyed with her on Aug. 16.

The suspect was watching the child for several hours, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office news release. When the 3-year-old girl started crying, the suspect repeatedly hit her in the chest, back, legs, and head with his fist and a belt, the news release states.

The suspect's mother found the 3-year-old girl unresponsive and she drove the child to the hospital where the girl was pronounced dead, the news release states. The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide Wednesday.

JSO investigators say the suspect had a history of abusing and burning another small child, the news release states. A warrant was issued for the suspect Friday.