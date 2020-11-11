West Columbia man sentenced to 35 years in 2018 Lexington County murder case

Corey Anthony Jamison was shot and killed at Riverbend Apartments in August 2018

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A 28-year-old West Columbia man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of 29-year-old Corey Jamison at the Riverbend Apartment community on August 24, 2018.

Jamal Devontae Coburn was found guilty in Lexington County Court after a week-long jury trial. The Honorable William P. Keesley imposed the sentence following the jury’s verdict late Monday night, November 9. Coburn is not eligible for parole under South Carolina law.

According to the trial report, Coburn murdered Jamison while in the parking lot of the Riverbend Apartment complex at the 100 block of Riverbend Drive in West Columbia.

Jamison was ambushed by Coburn and an unidentified male about an altercation between Jamison and one of Coburn’s family members that occurred earlier that evening. Coburn shot Jamison and then pistol-whipped Jamison in the head while witnesses were present.

Jamison was transported to the Lexington Medical Center where he later died. Several witnesses at the scene immediately identified Coburn as the shooter and law enforcement began a search for him. The U.S. Marshalls apprehended Coburn in Glendale, Arizona on September 19, 2018.

During the trial, a witness to the shooting testified that Coburn, while brandishing his firearm, approached Jamison as he was exiting a vehicle in the parking lot and immediately shot Jamison. The witness furthered testified that Coburn then struck Jamison with the firearm and then attempted to shoot Jamison again before fleeing the scene.

Coburn took the stand in his own defense and admitted to the shooting but claimed self-defense. He also admitted to getting rid of the murder weapon by throwing it in a pond.

The testimony of Dr. Janice Ross, a forensic pathologist, revealed that Jamison was struck three distinct times on the head by a blunt force object. Dr. Ross was able to further testify that those injuries were sustained after the shooting. After considering all the evidence presented, including Coburn’s defense, the jury ultimately convicted Coburn of the murder.