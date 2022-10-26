Justice Department closes review of death of Jamal Sutherland in Charleston County, no federal charges filed against deputies

Sutherland died after being forcibly removed from a cell at Charleston County Detention Center on Jan. 5, 2021

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — The US Justice Department said it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against two former Charleston County Sheriff's deputies in the death of Jamal Sutherland, a man being housed at the jail.

Sutherland, 31, died on January 6, 2021 after being forcibly removed from a cell at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston. According to reports, he had been transferred to the detention center after being arrested at a nearby psychiatric hospital for a misdemeanor assault charge. At the detention center, deputies repeatedly used pepper spray and tasers on Sutherland and and then kneeled on his back until he stopped breathing.

His family was notified of the decision by officials from the Justice Department. The Sutherland family received a $10 million settlement from Charleston County in May 2021. The officers in the case were fired the same month.

The Justice Department's decision was made after experienced federal prosecutors reviewed evidence in the case obtained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and state investigators to determine whether the force used against Sutherland violated any federal laws, focusing on a federal civil rights statute that prohibits certain types of official misconduct. Prosecutors also reviewed the Charleston County Solicitor’s Office’s public report on Sutherland’s death, including the expert force and medical analyses referenced in that report, which laid out the reasons why the state declined to pursue criminal charges.

In the end, prosecutors determined that insufficient evidence exists to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that deputies willfully violated the federal criminal civil rights statutes and closed the case without federal prosecution.