ATLANTA — On Thursday, family members celebrated what they call Jamarion Robinson Day.

Robinson’s death grabbed headlines across the country. He was a young man with no criminal convictions - outside of a traffic violation - killed in a rain of gunfire.

April 1 is Robinson’s birthday, and to celebrate his life and honor his death protesters gathered at Liberty Plaza in the afternoon rallying for justice in the case.

At the time of the shooting, authorities said the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force was serving an arrest warrant. There was no body camera video of what happened.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Robinson was shot 59 times in all. Some of the bullets exited his body, which created 76 bullet wounds in all. The justice department cleared the law enforcement officers of wrongdoing.

Back in August, Robinson's mother recounted what happened, adding that she still has no closure for her son's death all these years later.

"We are here today to commemorate him, to celebrate him," Monteria Robinson said. "It has been four years and we still do not have no justice."

Some in the crowd wore T-shirts bearing his name. His mother said several murals have gone up honoring her son since his death. She believes authorities haven't taken responsibility about what happened.

"They are going to acknowledge my son, they are going to recognize my son, they are going to say my son's name," she said.

Last year, then-Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said he wanted to bring the case before a grand jury. In June, some protesters marched to the Fulton County jail calling for justice.