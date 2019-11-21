COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Richland County deputy and school resource made his first court appearance after being charged with a sex crime involving a minor.

A magistrate judge gave 40-year-old Jamel Bradley a $10,000 bond Thursday on a charge of criminal sexual conduct third degree. The alleged victim was in court for the hearing but did not speak.

The judge ordered Bradley to have no contact with the victim, including on social media, and must stay 100 yards away from her. He also must wear a GPS monitoring device.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Bradley's arrest Wednesday. Lott said the victim was a Spring Valley High School student who was 17-years-old when the alleged incident happened in 2018. Lott said the incident did not happen at the school.

Bradley had not worked as a school resource officer since December of 2018. He was fired on October 30, 2019, after 12 years with the sheriff's department.

Lott said the victim reported the incident on November 15. That was after media outlets, including News19, began reporting on another Spring Valley High School student who was suing claiming Bradley had an inappropriate relationship with her.

Bradley is not facing any criminal charges related to the incident contained in the lawsuit.

Bradley was also a former standout basketball player for the South Carolina Gamecocks who played for the team in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Richland County Detention Center