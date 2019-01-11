WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Williamsburg man who worked for the James City County Police Department is facing charges of child pornography after authorities were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

James City County Police asked for the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office to help investigate four cyber tips from the NCMEC back in August. JCC Police asked for Gloucester's assistance because the suspect is a police Investigator for James City County.

Gloucester deputies opened a criminal investigation and an administrative subpoena confirmed that the images were uploaded to an external cloud storage that belonged to the employee, 65-year-old William Gibbs.

Assistant Chief Stephen Rubino for James City County Police said from 2008-2015, Gibbs served on a task force that investigated child porn.

Based on this information, Gibbs was suspended on September 6, and an internal investigation was initiated in addition to the criminal investigation.

Gibbs submitted his letter of resignation on September 14, with his intent to retire from James City County on September 30.

Around that same time, a search warrant was executed at Gibbs' home in the 5200 block of Blockade Reach in Williamsburg.

Following the search, police arrested Gibbs and charged him with two counts of Possession, Reproduction, Solicitation, and Facilitation of Child Pornography and eight counts of Possession, Reproduction, Solicitation, and Facilitation of Child Pornography second or subsequent offense.

Investigators said all 10 counts span between January 1, 2015 and September 2019 and all occurred in the Williamsburg/James City County area.

According to the James City County Police Department, Gibbs was hired in 1984 and was promoted to Investigator 1987, where he worked up until his suspension.

Gibbs is currently in jail without bond.