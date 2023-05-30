Congressman Clyburn issues statement on the killing of Cyrus Carmack-Belton

The 14-year-old was killed Sunday night, a convenience store owner has been charged.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina U.S. Congressman James Clyburn says he's "horrified" by the shooting and killing of a 14-year-old in Columbia that stemmed out a incident at a gas station.

Clyburn weighed in Tuesday night on the killing of Cyrus Carmack-Belton. Belton was was shot and killed Sunday night. Rick Chow, a convenience store owner, has been charged with murder in the case by Richland County Sheriff's Deputies.

"I’m horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless murder of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton in Columbia this weekend," Clyburn said in a statement. "His family and loved ones should be celebrating his recent eighth grade graduation from Summit Parkway Middle School. Instead, they are mourning this unimaginable loss. My prayers are with them and the entire community during this devastating time.

“This tragedy should have never happened. The criminalization of Black men and boys and the historic trend of painting them as aggressors have time and again led to deadly and heartbreaking circumstances. Cyrus Carmack-Belton has since been declared innocent, but his supposed crime of shoplifting a bottle of water should not have cost him his life. I pray justice is swift.”

According to Richland County deputies, the incident began inside Chow's gas station at 7441 Parklane Road in Columbia when Chow accused Carmack-Belton of shoplifting. Deputies say the teen did not steal the water, only touching the bottles before putting them back in the cooler.

The two then got into an argument and the teen left the store.

Richland County Sherriff Leon Lott said that the owner's son began chasing the teen with Chow following-he was carrying a pistol. The chase went near apartments on Springtree Drive, where the victim tripped and fell, but Lott said he then got back up. The son then told his father the teen had a gun, and a few moments later, Lott said Chow shot Carmack-Belton in the back.

Sheriff Lott said investigators determined the teen did not point a weapon at the store employee.

Chow appeared in court for a first appearance Tuesday afternoon. He is currently being held at the Richland County Detention Center until a bond hearing can be held.