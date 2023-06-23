x
Lexington Sheriff's Department searching for person of interest, vehicles used in armed robbery

The incident occurred on June 18 at the intersection of Jamil Road and Piney Grove Road.
Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Detectives with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD) are asking the public for assistance locating a person of interest and two vehicles suspected of being used in an armed robbery.

LCSD says the armed robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, near Jamil Road and Piney Grove Road. The person of interest may know about the theft of a stolen Chevrolet vehicle.

The surveillance video shows the person wearing a white t-shirt and Nike sweatpants in a dark color.

Investigators describe the vehicles as a black 2020 Nissan Altima with black plastic over the rear passenger side window and a black 2010 Honda Accord.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Joe Hart at mhart@lcsd.sc.gov.

Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Vehicle sought in Lexington County armed robbery investigation.

