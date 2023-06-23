Lexington Sheriff's Department searching for person of interest, vehicles used in armed robbery

The incident occurred on June 18 at the intersection of Jamil Road and Piney Grove Road.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Detectives with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD) are asking the public for assistance locating a person of interest and two vehicles suspected of being used in an armed robbery.

LCSD says the armed robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, near Jamil Road and Piney Grove Road. The person of interest may know about the theft of a stolen Chevrolet vehicle.

The surveillance video shows the person wearing a white t-shirt and Nike sweatpants in a dark color.

Investigators describe the vehicles as a black 2020 Nissan Altima with black plastic over the rear passenger side window and a black 2010 Honda Accord.