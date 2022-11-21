17-year-old reported missing in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old.
Officers say Jay'la Clark of Lexington was last seen on Wednesday morning at River Bluff Road on Corley Mill Road in Lexington. Officers have not said where they think she may be but they did mention they thought she was a runaway.
Clark is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray and black jacket, and Crocs that were pink, purple, and white.
If people see her they are asked to contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262. People can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.