LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville man must stay at least 500 feet away from JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio after allegedly threatening him over the district's mask mandate.

Bradley Linzy, 43, was charged with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct after police said he threatened Pollio outside VanHoose Educational Center July 12.

According to the citation, Linzy allegedly jumped out of his car and followed Pollio to the front of the building, yelling "Your life is f**king over and career as you know it" and "you don't know what I'm capable of doing."

The judge said Linzy can not have a gun outside his home after the citation said Linzy admitted to having a gun between his front seats during the confrontation.

Linzy told WHAS11 the incident came down to what is best for his young daughter who has autism and struggles in a masked environment. He claims he told Pollio, "Your life as it pertains to your career is over."

"I was forceful, I wasn't going to take no for an answer at that point,” Linzy said.

JCPS said students and staff who are unvaccinated must wear masks while inside their facilities this summer. The Jefferson County Board of Education is expected to decide safety requirements for the 2021-22 school year Tuesday.

Linzy said he is planning to run for school board. His next court date is scheduled for September 17.

