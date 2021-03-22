She was 16 when she was charged with killing Jordan Vong, 7, and hiding his body in her room in their Denver home.

DENVER — A woman has pleaded guilty to killing her 7-year-old nephew in her Montbello home and hiding his body in her room in August 2018.

Jennie Bunsom, 18, pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder and tampering with a deceased body, according to court records. She was scheduled for sentencing on May 21.

She was taken into custody on Aug. 8, 2018, when she was 16 years old, in connection to the death of Jordan Vong, whose body was found concealed inside the home that the two lived in with Jordan's mother.

Bunsom was originally charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation and one count of child abuse resulting in death.

According to a probable cause statement, Bunsom became upset with Jordan when he asked her to play video games. She eventually wrapped his body in a blanket and placed him in one of the two portable closets in her room.

When Jordan went missing, the Denver Police Department searched the house twice to find the boy.

> The video above is from a 2018 9NEWS report about the vigil remembering Jordan Vong.

This story includes previous reporting by 9NEWS reporter Bobbi Sheldon.

