Maine woman sentenced in death of 3-year-old son

Maddox Williams died with a fractured spine, multiple bruises, deep tissue bruising, and internal bleeding, among other injuries.

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — A Maine woman convicted in the fatal beating of her 3-year-old son — a crime that led to child welfare reforms in the state — was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday.

Jessica Trefethen, 36, of Stockton Springs, was convicted of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams, who was described by his grandmother as having “head to toe” bruises.

Trefethen didn't address the judge before she was sentenced.

The death of Maddox and several other children in June 2021 drew statewide attention — and reform efforts by state lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills — after parents were charged in their deaths.

The boy’s death was reminiscent of the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in February 2018 in the same town. Marissa’s mother and the mother’s former husband were convicted of murder.

Trefethen and her mother dropped the unresponsive boy off at the hospital, where he died.

The boy was also missing three teeth and had a fractured spine, ruptured bowel and, brain injury, in addition to other injuries, according to an autopsy.

