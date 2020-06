GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman who was missing and and endangered woman has been found safe.

Officers announced Monday afternoon that they'd located 77-year-old Joann Smith Craft. They did not provide further details of her discovery.

Craft had last seen around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, in her light blue 2006 Mazda.

A statewide endangered person alert was issued for her while deputies attempted to locate her.