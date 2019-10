COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former member of the board that oversees South Carolina highways will spend seven months in jail for violating his probation by trying to hire a prostitute.

Prosecutors say 72-year-old John Hardee tried to hire the woman for sex just hours after getting no jail time for trying to destroy evidence in an FBI investigation into whether he accepted bribes while on the South Carolina Department of Transportation board.

Hardee was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. A psychiatrist testified Hardee has a mild form of dementia.

Media outlets reported Hardee asked for mercy, saying he has been with terrible criminals and heard horrible language used during his time in jail since his August arrest.

Prosecutors say Hardee showed no regard for the law by breaking it hours after getting probation.

